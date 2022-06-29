Some of Midstate close to drought conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked 12 consecutive days without rain in Nashville.

While we’re not technically in a drought just yet, a large portion of the Midstate is considered “abnormally dry.”

The criteria for drought can differ across the country but, generally, it’s any long period of unusually dry weather and it can eventually cause serious problems like crop damage or water supply shortages.

During the month of June, Nashville has only seen .88″ of rain. On average, we usually get over four inches of rain around this time of year. So far, this has been the driest month we’ve seen since September 2019.

While it has been a while since we’ve seen rain and a lot of our lawns really need it, we’re far from the record in Nashville. The record for the longest stretch of days without rain in Music City was 36 days.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.