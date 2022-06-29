Smyrna Police charge juvenile for string of auto burglaries

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is facing four felony charges Wednesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing a car in Smyrna.

Smyrna city officials said the juvenile is from Jacksonville, Florida. Patrol officers responded to reports of the auto-related crimes and were able to recover the stolen car and gather and pass critical information to detectives. The suspect also allegedly stole the vehicle Tuesday along Alamaville Road near Lifepoint Church.

Further investigation revealed to detectives who the suspect was in both cases, and on Tuesday, Smyrna Police Department CID, patrol, and SWAT served a search warrant at the suspect’s home. Officials also recovered property from the auto burglaries, and the juvenile was later arrested that day.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of auto burglary.

Anyone with further information regarding any additional burglaries in the area is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.

