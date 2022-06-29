Planned Parenthood shifts focus following abortion ban in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood will no longer perform abortions in Tennessee now that the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed the state’s ban on abortions to go into effect after six weeks of pregnancy.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi says providers and staff should not be forced to deny healthcare to people in need.

However, since the courts allowed the six-week abortion ban to go into effect, Planned Parenthood will turn their focus to navigation services and getting women to where they can receive the procedure.

That includes providing financial resources to travel outside of Tennessee, with Illinois being the closest state a women can access abortion care.

Planned Parenthood says it has already started screening patients and predict 30,000 additional women may travel to Illinois for the procedure.

“We don’t want finances to stand in the way of anybody accessing working services,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee-North Mississippi. “It might be in the form of a gas card. It might be in the form of support for overnight accommodations overnight accommodations or more.”

Abortion pills by mail and telehealth services for abortions are both banned in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee’s heartbeat law makes it illegal in the state to abort an unborn child who has a heartbeat. It protects unborn children at 6 weeks who has a heartbeat and has an affirmative defense for medical emergencies.

“The Trigger Act” or Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act will go into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This is expected in mid-July.

Consequentially, “The Trigger Act” will take precedence over the heartbeat bill and prohibit the abortion of unborn children after fertilization by August.

The Attorney General’s office says this law has an affirmative defense when necessary to save the mother’s life or to prevent irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.

“Now, we’re going to be placed in situations where you have to decide between mom, and pregnancy, your career,” said Dr. Kimberly Looney. “…versus legal ramifications versus just being a doctor, and a patient.”

According to the Human Life Protection Act, a person who performs or attempts to perform an abortion would be committing a Class C felony.

