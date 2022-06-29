Nashville man shot in head outside wedding party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WSMV) - Police said four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE 11 officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a “chaotic scene.”

KARE 11 reported that multiple fights broke out in the crowd, police say, but found that three people were shot. A 34-year-old man, later identified by family as Nashville resident Tyler King, had a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman also had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say a fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl, arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The family of King told KARE 11 that he is a Minneapolis native and was visiting from Nashville for a family wedding. A family statement says King had joined a celebration for the wedding on Saturday night. As he walked a group member to her vehicle away from the residence, gunshots rang out a few blocks away, and a bullet struck King on the side of the head.

The family told KARE 11 that King was “randomly” hit by the gunfire and is not connected to the other three victims of the shooting as he was three to four blocks away when the shots rang out.

Based on initial evidence, officials said in a press release that a crowd of people and cars were near the intersection when the shots were fired.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made and that anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or anonymously online.

Friends and family have set up a gofundme for Tyler King.

