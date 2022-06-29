Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed on Tuesday that 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards died in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville on Tuesday evening.

According to sister station WSMV, Edwards was wanted in connection to a shooting injuring a police officer in Hendersonville, Tennessee on Monday night.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop with Edwards in Hendersonville when he drove away. Edwards is said to have fired several shots at an officer while continuing the pursuit.

(Story continues below)

Metro Nashville Police confirmed on Tuesday that 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards died in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville on Tuesday evening. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The pursuit continued with the assistance of Metro Nashville Police. Edwards exited onto Old Hickory Boulevard and fired multiple shots at Officer Cameron Ferrell.

According to Hendersonville Police, one of the rounds hit Ferrell. Police said he has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

Hendersonville Police Officer Cameron Ferrell (Hendersonville Police Dept.)

Hendersonville Police said they partnered with Metro Nashville Police, Millersville Police Department, the FBI Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to locate Edwards, who was found in Louisville.

Following a pursuit on Dixie Highway, police said a shootout occurred between Edwards and Kentucky State Police with Edwards being killed in the crossfire.

WAVE News has reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department and Kentucky State Police for more information.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.