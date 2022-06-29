Man found dead on West Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young man who was found on the side of a road in West Nashville.

According to police, someone noticed a man’s body on the side of River Road Pike, near Gower Road. The person called police around 8 a.m.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound in his head and he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Hospital where he died.

The identity of the man is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.