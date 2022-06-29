Advertisement

Man found dead on West Nashville road

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young man who was found on the side of a road in West Nashville.

According to police, someone noticed a man’s body on the side of River Road Pike, near Gower Road. The person called police around 8 a.m.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound in his head and he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Hospital where he died.

The identity of the man is unknown.

