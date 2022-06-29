Man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for alleged involvement in exploiting a minor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, alongside the Cookeville Police Department and the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office, obtained indictments charging a man accused of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material.

After receiving information from officials in April, TBI agents began investigating 61-year-old Michael Joe Phillips of Monterey. During the investigation, TBI said agents found information that Phillips had images of child sexual abuse material.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments. It charged Phillips with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, Phillips was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Jail, where he is held on a $90,000 bond.

