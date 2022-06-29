Loud unknown explosion disturbs Mount Juliet residents

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police have been investigating after a loud explosion rocked their town late Monday night.

The bang woke up many and could be heard for miles.

Residents said they were concerned and confused by the bang that happened around 10:30 p.m. and centered in the area near Curd Road and Golden Bear Gateway.

Amber Ricks said she was in bed when the explosion happened and was startled. Her house had not shaken that hard since the Christmas bombing in Nashville.

“When it happened both of my dogs immediately jumped pretty hard,” Ricks said. “This one barked like he was ready to fight something and the other one just looked around like she didn’t know what it was. They will ignore fireworks and any other type of boom, but this one they knew was different.”

Ricks described the sound as a big echo and deep groan. At first, she thought it was just an electrical transformer blowing but couldn’t put her finger on a specific sound.

She looked out her window and didn’t see any flames, smoke or neighbors running, so she decided it wasn’t anything to worry about.

“We have a lot of fireworks that go off here and there in the area this time of year,” Thomas Motta said. He was watching the news on his back porch when the explosion erupted. His puppy alerted, but they didn’t think much of it at first.

Since he didn’t see any fireworks going off, Motta started to worry that it was possibly a gas explosion.

“It’s a concern when anything out of the ordinary happens,” Motta said. “Especially when you have families and kids and everything around.”

Mount Juliet Police said officers patrolled the area and were not able to locate any cause of the explosion. Police said it was too loud to be a firework and created a flash before the bang that was captured on several security cameras.

That flash lead Ricks to think the explosion might have been caused by a meteorite burning in the atmosphere.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.