Independence Day celebrations in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around the country, Americans are getting ready to get the family together for BBQs, fireworks, and summer fun for the 4th of July on Monday.

In Middle Tennessee, some are starting the festivities off early on Friday. The following are events happening Friday in and around the region:

- Field of Flags in Lebanon, TN, from July 1st at 1 p.m. to July 4th at 3:30 p.m., located at 945 Baddour Pkwy

- The Wilson County Mayor’s Office will be holding the event that features a large display of hundreds of United States flags. The public is invited to attend, walk through the flags, and read the personalized tags that are attached to them

- Town of Smyrna Fireworks at 5 p.m. at Lee Victory Recreation Park

- Grab the family to join in some classic July 4th fun! The park is located across from the end of the runway and golf course in Smyrna.

- Freedom Fest 2022 at The Old Gray Entertainment Venue on July 1st and 2nd

- The Festival will feature Chris Janson, Ty Herndon, Andy Griggs, Darryl Worley, and more! For tickets and more information on the event, click here.

On Sunday, there will be celebrations for Independence Day eve:

- Springfield Freedom Fest at the Robertson County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m.

- Festival goers can enjoy a free concert that includes performances by Grammy-nominated gospel band High Road, local artists, and The Oak Ridge Boys. There will also be free activities such as inflatables, games, and carnival rides!

Finally, there are plenty of fireworks shows around the region to make up for the several burn bans that are in place in certain areas of Middle Tennessee. Here are some great shows and festivals to go to:

- Nashville Fourth of July Celebration at 5th and Broadway and Ascend Amphitheater around 5 p.m.

- Being one of Downtown Nashville’s largest annual music festivals, the concert attracts an impressive list of headliners. The festival is accessible to the public. There will also be a 5k/10k Run at 7 a.m. in the downtown area.

- Music City Hot Chicken Festival is held in East Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- The festival celebrates the signature Nashville dish: hot chicken. Free hot chicken samples are available to the first 500 people in line and if you miss the chicken, there will also be a firetruck parade, cooking contests, live music, and family-friendly activities.

- Celebration Under the Stars at 4 p.m. at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro

- Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to picnic in the grass and celebrate under the stars. The event will have live music, vendors, and of course, a firework show.

- Ole Red, White, and Blue rooftop party at Ole Red Nashville at 8 p.m.

- Guests are invited to go to the well-known Music City bar to enjoy signature cocktails and scratch-made dishes inspired by Blake Shelton and some of the best country music on Lower Broadway.

- Clarksville Fourth of July Celebration at 1 p.m. located at 101st Airborne Division

- The event will feature a carnival and concession, as well as live music with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at 8 p.m. Fireworks, will begin around 9:30 p.m.

- La Vergne Independence Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m.

- Come check out the highly-anticipated celebration featuring fireworks, a live performance by Phoenix Rising, food vendors, and other family fun activities!

- Red, White, and Boom July 4th Celebration in Brentwood at Crockett Park starting at 5 p.m.

- The City of Brentwood is hosting the 34th Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crocket Park. Enjoy The Smoking Section as the evening’s live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and fireworks.

