Gold Star Families Memorial Marker unveiled in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday morning, the Hendersonville Rotary Club held a memorial dedication ceremony unveiling a new marker at Memorial Park.

“We are able to recognize across generations. Those who sacrificed everything for our country,” said Michele Owens, President of the Hendersonville Rotary Club.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Marker now sits at the park. It honors the families of men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States.

Gold Star families in attendance received a yellow rose during the ceremony.

“I am so proud of her. She loved doing what she did,” stated Roxanne Davenport, Gold Star Family Member.

Davenport’s daughter, CW2 Billie’Jean Grinder, passed away back in 2010 when her helicopter made a hard landing in Iraq.

“It means a lot to me because people need to remember. They need to remember everyone that has helped them to be free, to walk these streets without being prosecuted by soldiers,” explained Davenport.

Owens says the marker is the perfect addition to the park and another reminder of how important it is never to forget the sacrifices made.

“Our Rotary motto is service above self, and I think this truly exemplifies what service above self really is,” Owens said.

