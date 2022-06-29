First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return today

The last few days have been picture-perfect for us across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with low humidity being the star of the show. But today will be a day of transition as both the heat and humidity make a comeback.

It won’t be oppressively humid this afternoon, but it will start to get slightly more muggy again with temperatures in the lower to even the mid 90s in some spots today. The day will be mostly sunny for most of the Mid State, but in southern Middle Tennessee we’ll see more clouds mix in, and I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be more humid with temperatures in the mid 90s for the afternoon. We’ll need to watch the sky for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, but some spots will still remain dry during the day.

The same goes for our Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a shower or thunderstorm that will fire up in the afternoon and evening.

As we head into 4th of July Weekend showers and storms should become more scattered during the day, and then become more isolated after sunset each evening. Expect temperatures in the lower to mid 90s all weekend long with that humidity sticking around once again.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.