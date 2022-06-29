Family searches for answers after brother is shot and killed on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family is searching for the person who shot and killed 24-year-old Miles Slay. Metro Police say it happened Friday night on Charlotte Pike outside Double Dogs.

His family says this could have happened to anyone. But instead, it happened to their brother, who is remembered in a memorial on the street corner.

Miles Slay hit every note at a young age, and at 24, he continued doing just that.

“This is him performing,” shows his sister, Christina Slay. “He is in the Notes for Notes organization.”

Christina said she managed her brother’s music career.

“Miles gave so much because he had the gift that you can’t learn or get coached on, which was his voice,” says Christina.

But his voice is now one she will no longer hear.

“For my brother to have his life taken away here, a place where we have pride in and take pride in, it doesn’t make sense,” says Christina.

Metro Police say her brother’s life was taken on Friday night after he was shot on Charlotte Pike. His family says he was walking to dinner when shots were fired from an SUV killing Miles.

“I think the toughest thing is to understand that we grew up all over Nashville,” says his brother, Ron Slay. “Like walking the streets from East Nashville, North Nashville, West Nashville, and our friends in South Nashville. And to drive by here and think this is where we grew up, that was a tough pill to swallow.”

Now, his family wants to know who was inside the car.

“We’re trying to figure out and understand when someone is walking to dinner; how do you just shoot them down like they are an animal?” questions Christina.

“I just hope whoever did this there is such an immense amount of conviction that you can’t sleep, you can’t eat without coming forward,” says Ashley Slay-Glotta.

The Slay family says there is a cash reward set up on GoFundMe. You can find the link here to donate.

