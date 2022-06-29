Doctors concerned over abortion ban implications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the abortion bans immediately went into effect in the state of Tennessee after the Heartbeat Bill was passed. This will make it illegal to abort an unborn child at six weeks who has a heartbeat.

Physicians like Dr. Kimberly Looney who work directly in women’s reproductive health and abortions said this has made how they will counsel patients in these situations much more complicated.

“It doesn’t allow you to do your job if you have to stop and put on a lense about the care that you know was standard of care, and now you have to deviate from that and think about if you can now counsel a patient appropriately based on your medical training and your medical judgment,” said Looney, a Nashville OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood in Tennessee and North Mississippi. “It’s just you know impacting the way you deliver care to that patient and potentially not giving her the best care that you can receive.”

We asked Looney about ectopic pregnancies and how they fall into this abortion ban and she said because an ectopic pregnancy can endanger the life of a mother the standard car is that the pregnancy can endanger the life of a mother. The standard care is that the pregnancy can be resolved with a specific medication called Methotrexate. However, the bigger concern lies in miscarriages which women experience more commonly.

“If she comes in and she’s hemorrhaging and there’s still a heartbeat that physician is going to feel like they are backed into a corner about what medical decisions they make for that patient, not only are they potentially increasing the mortality for that patient, they are also increasing medical liability and legal ramifications for themselves depending upon how they manage that patient,” said Looney.

Abortions for four weeks or less are legal with this ban, however, Looney said there are other laws in place that could make scenarios like this one more complex.

“We also have a 48-hour waiting period in this state because there’s no heartbeat today, I have to wait 48 hours before I can exercise any abortion provision for that particular patient by the time, she comes back does not mean there’s no heartbeat tomorrow,” said Looney.

Looney said making the decision to abort or save the mother’s life is at stake along with the future of their careers.

“Now we’re going to be placed in situations where you have to decide between mom, and pregnancy, your career, versus legal ramifications versus just being a doctor, and a patient,” Looney said.

A physician or pharmacist who performs and abortion after six weeks or later could face criminal prosecution and could be sentenced up to six years in prison.

