Darrell S. Freeman, MTSU Trustee, former Nashville chamber chair, dies at age 57

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - MTSU Board of Trustees vice chair and former Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce chairman Darrell Freeman has died at age 57, his family announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our beloved father and husband, suffered from a serious illness that he succumbed to on the evening of June 28, 2022,” the Freeman family said in a statement. “As we navigate this unknown territory and difficult time, we ask for your prayers and privacy.”

Freeman has served on the MTSU Board of Trustees since its creation and is the vice chair.

“Our university community today mourns the passing of alumnus and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr., who will be remembered for his passion and advocacy for creating opportunities for others, as well as his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit,” the university said in a statement. “He was one of MTSU’s brightest stars, and his light shined through his many accomplishments: A first-generation college graduate; a trail-blazing businessman who created his own IT company, Zycron, that, over 25 years, became a multimillion-dollar business that he sold.”

Freeman used those resources to help aspiring Black entrepreneurs overcome obstacles and find success in business. As a private pilot, he lent his services and aircraft for international relief missions. He flew supplies on two occasions to the Bahamas with MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee after hurricanes struck the nation. He also flew COVID-19 tests to an Atlanta lab at the outset of the pandemic.

“Trustee Freeman’s service to his alma mater – as a role model, donor, volunteer and leader – leaves a legacy that will inspire our students, and our community, for generations,” McPhee said in a statement.

He served two terms as chairman of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are saddened by this loss for Darrell’s family and the community. He was a lion of a leader, and his impact will be felt for generations,” Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Schulz said in a statement. “Darrell was a mentor to many and was passionate about education and the doors it opened for him and could open for others. He embodied Nashville’s entrepreneurial spirit, paying it forward and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in others. Our hearts are with his family and all those he inspired.”

