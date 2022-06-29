Christian non-profit purchases Renaissance Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit that focuses on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN.

The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.

The Wonders Center will be the largest science museum that will uphold biblical values.

“One thing you won’t find in our displays and exhibits is evolutionary theory,” says David Rives. “Our youth today have been told that they are ‘star stuff’ or accidents of the cosmos. Many students believe that they are products of chance. Our purpose is to highlight amazing designs in anatomy, astronomy, physics, mathematics, biology, and more. By studying these things closely, visitors will see how this design reveals God’s fingerprints throughout the universe. There really is evidence for the God of the Bible, and a closer look at the natural world around us only brings us closer to this truth, and ultimately the Gospel message.”

Plans for The Wonders Center & Science Museum will include replicas of life-size dinosaurs, hands-on experiments for children, space-themed exhibits, and a rare historical collection of artifacts, including ancient Biblical scrolls.

In the 85-foot tall spherical dome, an incredible 138-seat Planetarium will allow visitors to experience the cosmos in real-time as well as view shows with visual effects.

The building and campus sustained storm damage from tornadoes that hit the Nashville area in 2021 and will require a complete refit and technology upgrades.

David Rives Ministries will be reviewing funding sources to raise the resources needed for the repair and technological refitting of the planetarium.

“This is not only a unique structure and landmark of the community but will provide education and inspiration to hundreds of thousands of visitors, children and adults alike, of the immensity and beauty of space,” said Rives. “We believe our vision and our mission align closely with the mission of the Jackson Foundation when they built this amazing facility in 1999.”

Renovations began with plans to have a portion of the center open by late fall of 2022. To find out more and be informed of grand opening dates, visit WondersCenter.org.

More information about David Rives and the Genesis Science Network can be found at DavidRivesMinistries.org and GenesisScienceNetwork.com.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.