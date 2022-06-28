‘We will not rest until he’s captured’: Erin PD continue manhunt

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have been searching for a man wanted for murder in New Orleans. Police there said he shot and killed a woman execution-style on Monday morning.

Law enforcement believes BJ Brown could be the same man who shot an Erin PD officer Monday night during a traffic stop.

Brown is still on the run, according to police. Officials have been looking for him around Highway 12 between Erin and Clarksville.

70 officers have been panning the search area where Mary Todd Lewis works.

“I saw some video of where you all were, that really alarmed me because of course I own a business here,” Lewis said.

Lewis owns Studio M off of Highway 13, she also lives down the road where the search has continued as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We got up and started doing some kinds of things to prepare,” Lewis explained.

In addition to the 70 officers, U.S. Marshalls will be coming to help with the manhunt.

Erin Police Chief, Mark Moore said that the traffic stop happened on Highway 149. There, Moore said his officer pulled Brown over and said he wouldn’t follow instructions.

“The suspect then opened fire on the officer, striking him while he’s in his patrol car,” said Moore at a press conference on Tuesday.

Moore added that officers from other counties, teams of dogs and two choppers have been panning the area in search of Brown.

“Heat is playing a factor,” said Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg. “And to rotate these teams out of the wooded area, this is a pretty rugged area. A lot of hills and halls, a lot of foliage, we do have some choppers up flying. It’s just so thick, it’s hard.”

Moore said his officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Moore also added that he wants the man who put him there caught.

“Rest assured, we will not rest until he’s captured, and justice is served,” said Moore. “Whether it be by a jury or Jesus.”

Police said where Brown leads, they will follow.

“I feel like they will find him,” said Lewis. “I don’t think he’s far. He may be wounded, I don’t know. I have confidence they will find him.”

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Police also say his car has out-of-state tags. If you see anything suspicious report it to the police and avoid the search area.

