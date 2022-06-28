Advertisement

Vols unveil 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule

Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State.
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game...
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 season Tuesday.

As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. In addition to its three permanent home-and-home opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State during the 2022-23 season.

Times, dates and television information on the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
WSMV Erin map
Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop, manhunt underway
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Brent Hall and Calvin Howse were arrested by Metro Police on charges that include possession...
4 teens arrested, handguns, stolen vehicles, drugs recovered