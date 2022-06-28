Vols unveil 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 season Tuesday.

As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. In addition to its three permanent home-and-home opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State during the 2022-23 season.

Times, dates and television information on the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.