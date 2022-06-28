Advertisement

Police searching for man who shot Hendersonville officer


Man wanted for shooting Hendersonville PD officer
Man wanted for shooting Hendersonville PD officer(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man in the Madison area who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit on Monday night.

Police said the man, who was not identified, abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Metro and Hendersonville Police are searching for a suspect who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit.(WSMV)

Multiple officers are in the area searching for the man.

The Hendersonville officer had a non-critical injury, according to Metro Police.

