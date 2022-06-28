Police searching for man who shot Hendersonville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man in the Madison area who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit on Monday night.

Police said the man, who was not identified, abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Metro and Hendersonville Police are searching for a suspect who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit. (WSMV)

Multiple officers are in the area searching for the man.

The Hendersonville officer had a non-critical injury, according to Metro Police.

BREAKING: This man is wanted for shooting a Hendersonville police officer tonight (non-critical) during a pursuit. Suspect abandoned his van on Gibson Dr in Madison and fled on foot. He is armed with 2 guns. Officers have blanketed the area. See him? Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/7jwr1N6aFK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022

