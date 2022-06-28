Police: Child found in pool pronounced dead

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A two-year-old was found in a pool on Monday, according to police.

Benton County Sheriff’s department said first responders received a report regarding a two-year-old child found in a pool. When crews arrived on the scene, they quickly transported the two-year-old to the emergency room.

Police confirmed that the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No information regarding the identity of the child has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

