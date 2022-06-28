Manhunt rattles Madison neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday night was a sleepless one for some people in a Madison neighborhood after a man accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer was seek walking down their street.

Samuel Edwards can be seen on a Ring doorbell camera carrying two rifles shortly after he opened fire on a Hendersonville police officer. He’s accused of then stealing a truck on Gibson Drive, setting off a manhunt that is still active.

“That’s when I realized that it could have been much worse. I could have come out and said hi,” Ursula Hayes, who lives on Gibson Drive, said after seeing the video of Edwards with the rifles not far from her home.

Cell phone video shows police flooding the area in search of Edwards.

The truck he’s accused of stealing was found in Millersville, but still no sign of Edwards.

“I hope he gets caught here in a day or two, or maybe today, because people still get nervous when he’s not caught,” Hayes said. “He could come back. We don’t know.”

The man who had his truck stolen said he left his keys inside his truck. He told News4 he’s still waiting to get it back after it’s processed for evidence by investigators.

