Man dies following house fire in Allen County

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Allen County has died following a house fire in Allen County on Monday night.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a residence located on Meador Port Oliver Road on Monday night.

The Allen County Coroner has confirmed a 49-year-old man was killed in that house fire. His identity has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

