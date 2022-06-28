Man charged with 9 counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a man Tuesday after a victim of human trafficking sent in a tip.

Authorities said Ricky Baxter, 40, was charged with nine counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act involving a female victim.

Police said that a woman reported Baxter was planning to arrange for her to perform sex acts with men in exchange for drugs and money.

The abuse reportedly began in 2020. She told police that if she refused, he would beat her. Baxter also reportedly held onto her identification, including her social security card as a means to control her.

Baxter was recently arrested on June 20 for vehicle theft. Metro Police confirmed that he remains in jail.

