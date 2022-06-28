Greyhound responds to fatal shooting on bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who fatally shot another passenger while onboard a Greyhound bus early Saturday morning.

“It was like a commotion. The fire trucks came, and the ambulance came,” Reuben Tedder, who was at the Greyhound station when the shooting happened, said. “It kind of like shut down. It was like a barricade around this place.”

Tedder said he was at the but station when the shooting happened. According to Metro Police, it happened just after midnight on Saturday.

A Greyhound bus was stopped at the Nashville terminal when witnesses heard a gunshot while the driver was making an announcement. Jami Jamar Bell, 23, of Nashville, was identified as the shooting victim.

“You would think by now they could have solved some of these problems,” Tedder said. “I was walking in the back and when I was walking in the back, I was like, ‘Wow, look at all of this stuff. You got feces on the sidewalk. It’s nasty here.”

BoothCamp Gym sits across the street from the Greyhound bus station. Co-owner Carmen Morgan said they heard about the incident when an officer stopped by.

“I would like to see more regular patrols,” Morgan said. “I will say it’s tough sometimes, especially if you get a few men from the bus station coming over. We are a predominantly female gym. It can be uncomfortable with guys leering and making comments. It would be fantastic if we could see more patrols.”

WSMV4 reached out to Greyhound about the shooting. In response Greyhound sent the following statement:

“We are saddened by the events that took place this weekend in Nashville. Safety is our top priority, and we are continuing to work closely with local authorities to provide support regarding this incident. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Bell during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.