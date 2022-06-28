Advertisement

Garth Brooks to receive Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award


Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the families and friends of those who were fatally shot.(John Russell / CMA)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Garth Brooks will be honored as the next recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award has only been given to three others, including Loretta Lynn in 2019, Bill Anderson in 2018, and Willie Nelson in 2013.

Brooks has received almost every industry accolade possible for an artist; however, this award will be for the impact he has left on the history of American music and for the inspiration that he has brought thousands of other aspiring songwriters and artists throughout his career.

The awards will be scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Ryman Auditorium. Ticket information will be released at a later date. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Mother of two considered restraining order against man accused killing her execution-style
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Police: Child found in pool pronounced dead
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb