Garth Brooks to receive Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Garth Brooks will be honored as the next recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award has only been given to three others, including Loretta Lynn in 2019, Bill Anderson in 2018, and Willie Nelson in 2013.

Brooks has received almost every industry accolade possible for an artist; however, this award will be for the impact he has left on the history of American music and for the inspiration that he has brought thousands of other aspiring songwriters and artists throughout his career.

“When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning. Kristofferson is known as the songwriter’s songwriter...and he should be. The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night.”

The awards will be scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Ryman Auditorium. Ticket information will be released at a later date. For more information, click here.

