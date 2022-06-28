First Alert Forecast: Another warm and dry day with temps in the 80s

After a picture-perfect day yesterday, we’ll hit that repeat button today with low humidity and temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

Expect clouds to mix in with sunshine through our afternoon but it will be another dry day across the Mid State. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and comfortable again with lows in the mid 60s.

The heat and humidity will start to make a comeback tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s for our Wednesday afternoon. Much like the beginning of this week, we’ll mix clouds and sunshine during the day, but I can’t totally rule out an isolated rain shower in the Cumberland Plateau late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue their climb into the mid 90s on Thursday with a stay shower or thunderstorm that will pop up in the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 90s on Friday as it gets increasingly more humid as we march to the end of the week. Just like Thursday, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be rule out in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the holiday week out weather pattern is looking more unsettled. On Saturday and Sunday, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorm to develop each afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s on both days.

A few showers and storms will stick around into the 4th of July on Monday with temperatures in the lower 90s as well.

