Erin Police officer shot making traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Erin Police officer was shot on Monday night while making a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 149 near Substation Loop. The subject opened fire on the officer and fled the area on foot.

The TBI will be joining the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Ray Crouch.

Police said the suspect is a Black male and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue baseball cap.

Law enforcement officers from several surrounding counties are assisting in the search for the suspect.

Erin Police advise to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.