City of Portland issues fireworks ban due to ‘unusually dry’ conditions

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Portland already has an open burn ban in place but with rain skipping the area last weekend, concern is growing ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

The city’s fire chief issued a statement on Monday, announcing a ban on all fireworks in the city until further notice due to the risk of fire. The fire chief said Portland is unusually dry for this time of year and the expected rainfall last weekend did not happen, which led to the order.

The order coincides with an open burn ban already in place for Portland as they continue to monitor the daily fire risk levels. The dry conditions, coupled with lower humidity and windy conditions, places the region at a very high risk for fire danger.

The fire chief hopes the forecasted storms for this weekend actually produce some rain as 4th of July celebrations normally call for widespread use of fireworks. The city will provide updates via Facebook.

