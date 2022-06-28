Catholic leaders pleased with court ruling on ‘Heartbeat’ law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Catholic community leaders are speaking out after the U.S. Court of Appeals lifted the injunction to halt abortions in Tennessee as early as 6-weeks-old.

A federal court judge had issued an injunction to halt enforcement of the “Heartbeat Bill” after it was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2020.

Those in the Catholic community said not allowing abortions after six weeks is a step forward.

“For this moment to come it’s just overwhelming. It’s a relief,” Gia Riney, Chief Marketing Officer for the Diocese of Nashville, said.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction to ban abortions for unborn babies as early as six weeks after conception.

“Our Catholic belief is that we value life from conception to natural death, so for us this is an additional protection for a core portion of our faith,” Riney said.

Riney said for years Catholic believers have pushed to stop abortion in their communities.

“To help change minds and hearts about the value of life is really important to us,” Riney said.

But Riney said they’re not just having conversations.

“To also make sure that those women, men and children are able to have access to services that will continue to enhance the dignity and quality of their life,” Riney said.

With a law now supporting one of their core Catholic beliefs, Riney said they are creating opportunities to help more people.

“We will work in local communities to make sure people feel heard, loved and supported,” Riney said.

The Diocese of Nashville said it is not just counting down the days until the state’s trigger law bans all abortions.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.