Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn’t come soon

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the burn ban continues in Mount Juliet, city officials have been closely monitoring the weather to see if and when they can lift it.

As of Monday, the possibility of a field fire or structure fire has increased significantly and the city of Mount Juliet and the Fire Department wants to take every precaution to keep their residents safe.

For the past six years, Jeff Goodwin and his family have operated a fireworks tent in Mount Juliet.

“We really wanted that rain last night and yesterday afternoon,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin hopes for rain because there’s currently a burn ban in Mount Juliet. The ban doesn’t include fireworks, but that could change if it doesn’t rain soon.

“You know that’s the first question, can we shoot fireworks with the burn ban, today we can, we’ll have to monitor as it goes through the week and closer to the Fourth of July,” said Goodwin.

Mount Juliet fire crews recently battled a five-acre brush fire. It has been a growing concern and Justin Beasley, a spokesperson for the city said that they may have to extend the ban to fireworks and fireworks shows and postpone this Fourth of July holiday.

Fire officials will continue to monitor the local weather forecast in the coming days to make a decision on lifting the ban or not.

