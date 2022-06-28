4 teens arrested, handguns, stolen vehicles, drugs recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested four male teens and recovered stolen vehicles, handguns, key fobs, cocaine, marijuana and digital scales on Monday.

Detectives located a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra in the Dellway Villa apartment complex when the car drove off, followed by a stolen 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They followed the vehicles to the Andrew Jackson public housing development and parked.

Calvin Howse Jr., 18, exited from the driver’s seat of the Nissan Sentra, which had been taken with keys from a Hamilton Church Road home on June 16. Brent Hall, 18, got out of the driver’s seat of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been taken with keys from a Cahal Avenue home on June 22. A third male, age 15, was a passenger in the Sentra. All three entered an apartment in the 900 block of Blank Street. Hall was seen carrying a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine. Both Hall and Howse were carrying backpacks.

Police recovered from the apartment during the execution of a search warrant five handguns, one reported stolen in Nashville and a second gun reported stolen in Murfreesboro and six key fobs, including the keys to the stolen Sentra and Jeep. Police found 3.7 grams of cocaine and a digital scale in Hall’s backpack. Police found 60 grams of marijuana, various handgun magazines and a digital scale in Howse’s backpack.

Metro Police recovered two stolen vehicles, five handguns, six key fobs, 3.7 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, and digital scales while arresting four teens. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Howse admitted ownership of one of the guns. He is charged with marijuana possession with intent to sell, gun possession during the commission of a felony, vehicle theft and driving on a suspended license. He is jailed in lieu of $80,000 bond.

Hall is charged with cocaine possession with intent to sell, weapon possession during the commission of a felony, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm and driving on a suspended license. Police said at the time of his arrest, Hall was free on bond for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges from a June 2021 shooting incident at a Brick Church Pike motel. He is jailed on a $115,000 bond.

The 15-year-old passenger is charged with vehicle theft in Juvenile Court. A 17-year-old male inside the apartment is charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful handgun possession.

