Woman’s death investigation leads to cocaine arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into the death of a woman on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a man who admitted to selling cocaine in the downtown area, Metro Police said Monday.

Police said Haley Morgan Easley, 27, was found unconscious and not breathing on a patio on the ground floor of an apartment complex at 1818 Church St. at 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said Easley had internal injuries consistent with a fall from the balcony of an apartment several levels above the patio. She was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Easley’s death is unclassified at present as detectives await toxicology testing from the medical examiner’s office.

During the death investigation, it was determined that Easley accompanied James F. Burns, 57, into the apartment building shortly before 2:30 a.m., and talked with other residents in the lobby. Burns has admitted to Easley visiting his apartment and to placing a plate with cocaine on it on a table before going to speak with someone in the lobby. Burns said when he returned, Easley was gone. He said he went back to the lobby to look for her, a claim supported by video surveillance, before returning to the apartment and going to bed.

The initial visit to Burns’ apartment was related to the investigation into the death of Easley. Detectives charged Burns Saturday night with possession of cocaine (laced with fentanyl) for resale after 28 individually packaged small bags of cocaine with a total weight of 35 grams were found in his backpack. Burns admitted to police that he sold cocaine in the downtown area.

Burns was arrested on a $25,000 bond which he has since posted bail.

