Tennessee AG continues push for early implementation of abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As early as today, we could see a change in the legal status of abortion here in Tennessee.

The state’s Attorney General wants to make quick changes following the end of Roe v. Wade.

Protesters in downtown were calling on Governor Bill Lee to keep the state’s abortion ban from becoming law this weekend.

They marched from the public square to the Legislative Plaza, voicing their concerns about taking away rights to an abortion, a right Tennesseans have had for the past 50 years.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, each state will get to decide to allow abortions or ban them.

The procedure is legal in Tennessee for now, but a 2019 law will change that within 30 days. Attorney General Herbert Slatery III wants the courts to forego the waiting period and implement a 6-week ban.

“This is an issue the court called a profound moral issue,” said Slatery. “And the policy discussions and issues are best served at the state level in our opinion and that’s where it will be.”

This is something we continue to follow.

We will let you know, whether or not, Tennessee will move forward with banning abortions.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.