Police searching for missing woman in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman who went missing earlier this month.

According to MPD, 32-year-old Alyssa Douglas went missing on June 19 and was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Drive. She was wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots the last time she was seen.

Police said Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication and anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 629-201-5615.

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32, was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on 6/19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. Douglas has been entered into NCIC. Call Det. Presley 629 201 5615. pic.twitter.com/WGwMDoeoAI — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 27, 2022

