Police searching for missing woman in Murfreesboro

Alyssa Douglas, age 32.(MPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman who went missing earlier this month.

According to MPD, 32-year-old Alyssa Douglas went missing on June 19 and was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Drive. She was wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots the last time she was seen.

Police said Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication and anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 629-201-5615.

