Man accused of breaking historical plaque, breaking courthouse windows to plea guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of damaging a plaque for a Civil Rights leader and using pieces of it to break windows at the Historic Davidson County Courthouse after protests downtown has entered a guilty plea in Davidson County Criminal Court, officials confirmed on Monday.

Tondrique Fitzgerald has pled guilty to one count of aggravated rioting and one count of felony vandalism after being accused of damaging the Civil Rights plaque honoring Diane Nash on the courthouse wall and using the smashed pieces of it to break the courthouse windows during the May 30, 2020, protests in downtown Nashville. The plaque honored Diane Nash, a key figure in the lunch counter sit-ins in Nashville.

Fitzgerald will have a sentencing hearing on Aug. 11 in Judge Steve Dozier’s court.

