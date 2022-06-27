Advertisement

Hickman Co. man faces charges in fatal shooting


Billy Alan Pirkle has been charged with attempted first degree murder and will face additional charges after his arrest by TBI agents and Hickman County deputies.(Hickman County Sheriff's Office/TBI)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hickman County man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man inside a Nunnelly home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

TBI agents were requested by District Attorney General Kim Helper to join the investigation with Hickman County Sheriff’s deputies, who responded to a report of a shooting early Friday morning at a home in the 4100 block of Beaver Bend Drive.

Deputies found Jerry Lee Jennette with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Nashville hospital. Jennette, 24, died on Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined Billy Alan Pirkle, 24, who is homeless, was responsible for shooting Jennette. He was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted first degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

Counterfeit airbags putting Tennessee drivers at risk
Greyhound responds to fatal shooting on bus
