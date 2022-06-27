Advertisement

Four arrested for trafficking fentanyl in East Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested four men on Sunday in possession of large amounts of fentanyl-laced drugs.

According to the police report, officers observed 34-year-old Samuel Arteaga-Hernandez and 38-year-old Reynol Arteaga-Hernandez arrive in a truck to a parking lot on Joyce Lane in East Nashville. Behind them were 40-year-old Tereso Arteaga-Hernandez and 24-year-old Sergio Calixto in an SUV.

Police said Samuel exited the truck with a plastic bag, prompting agents to engage. Samuel dropped the bag and attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. The other three men were arrested without incident.

The men were found to be in possession of more than four pounds of crystal meth, 25 grams of cocaine and one pistol. Both the meth and cocaine tested positive for fentanyl.

All four men are charged with drug possess with the intent to sell and Samuel has additional charges of gun possession and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Fentanyl bust
Major drug bust in East Nashville
WSMV chopper crash
Vanderbilt professor dies in West Virginia helicopter crash
WSMV chance of rain
Monday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee