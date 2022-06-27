Four arrested for trafficking fentanyl in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested four men on Sunday in possession of large amounts of fentanyl-laced drugs.

According to the police report, officers observed 34-year-old Samuel Arteaga-Hernandez and 38-year-old Reynol Arteaga-Hernandez arrive in a truck to a parking lot on Joyce Lane in East Nashville. Behind them were 40-year-old Tereso Arteaga-Hernandez and 24-year-old Sergio Calixto in an SUV.

Police said Samuel exited the truck with a plastic bag, prompting agents to engage. Samuel dropped the bag and attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. The other three men were arrested without incident.

The men were found to be in possession of more than four pounds of crystal meth, 25 grams of cocaine and one pistol. Both the meth and cocaine tested positive for fentanyl.

All four men are charged with drug possess with the intent to sell and Samuel has additional charges of gun possession and evading arrest.

