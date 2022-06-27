First Alert Forecast: Slight break from the heat and humidity today

We got some much-needed rain across the Mid State yesterday and now that we’re drying back out again, we’ll finally get a nice break from the heat and the humidity.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s by the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight, will be much more comfortable with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

We’ll hit the repeat button tomorrow with temperatures topping off in the mid 80s again for the day with some clouds in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be warmer, and slightly more humid with temperatures stretching back into the lower 90s in some spots for the day.

Temperatures push back into the mid 90s on Thursday and we’re expecting a big increase in that humidity as we get ready to end the week. A stray shower cannot be totally ruled out by late Thursday afternoon, but most if not all of the day is looking dry.

A few widely scattered showers will develop on Friday, along with a passing thunderstorm in the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend the weather pattern looks increasingly unsettled with showers and storms possible each day headed into the 4th of July holiday.

