Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who walked away from a crash on Sunday night that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman in the other car.

According to police, the wanted man was driving a stolen Hyundai Genesis north on 40th Avenue North at a very high rate of speed. The Hyundai was approaching Albion Street when it slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Malibu crossing 40th Avenue North.

Witnesses told police they observed a man get out of the Hyundai and walk away from the scene. A 17-year-old female was a passenger in the Hyundai and suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Malibu, 40-year-old Petrie Rice, and a passenger were also seriously injured in the crash. Petrie’s wife, Lasundra, was the front passenger in the Malibu. She was transported with her husband to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the Hyundai was stolen from a sports bar on Bell Road on April 23 and believe the driver’s name is James.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

