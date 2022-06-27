Deadly crash closes interstate in Williamson Co.
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash investigation bogged down traffic on I-65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed while driving south on I-65 near the I-840 interchange around 6:30 a.m. The car left the roadway and flipped, killing the driver.
