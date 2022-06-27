Advertisement

Deadly crash closes interstate in Williamson Co.

I-65 stopped for fatal crash investigation on Monday morning.
I-65 stopped for fatal crash investigation on Monday morning.(TDOT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash investigation bogged down traffic on I-65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed while driving south on I-65 near the I-840 interchange around 6:30 a.m. The car left the roadway and flipped, killing the driver.

WSMV4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV protest
Tennessee AG continues push for early implementation of abortion ban
WSMV protest
Abortion ban could come sooner in TN
WSMV Fentanyl bust
Four arrested for trafficking fentanyl in East Nashville
WSMV Fentanyl bust
Major drug bust in East Nashville