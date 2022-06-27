City of Springfield asks customers to voluntarily conserve water

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield is recommending that its residents and customers conserve water until Wednesday due to near drought conditions.

The city encourages residents to avoid discretionary uses of water by refraining from the following:

Washing of vehicles;

Watering of lawns including sprinklers and irrigation systems;

Filling of swimming pools

Any other unnecessary/extra water usage in your home/businesses.

With the current weather conditions, the capacity of the city’s water system has been strained which can compromise water pressure and the ability to provide adequate fire protection.

“We are only encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water,” the city said in a news release. “We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for water conservation.”

Please report any and all water leaks as quickly as possible by calling 615-382-1600.

