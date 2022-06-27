Anti-abortion advocates may move out-of-state after trigger law goes into effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the 30-day countdown continues for Tennessee’s trigger law goes into effect, some Nashville anti-abortion advocates said they may soon move out of state.

Anti-abortion advocates explain why some people are planning on packing their bags when abortion becomes illegal.

You’re normally see two groups of people standing outside planned parenthood, one anti-abortion and the other pro-abortion rights, today you’ll only see pro-abortion rights, and when abortion becomes illegal in the state, those pushing anti-abortion tell me this view may become the new normal.

Anti-abortion advocates in Nashville said they’ve saved 406 babies over seven years.

“We’re on a mission for the pre-born, 406 and there are probably more,” Jamie Willis said.

Willis is among dozens of people working with Pastor Scott Hord standing outside planned parenthood locations fighting to stop babies from being aborted.

When Hord’s group of advocates heard Roe v. Wade would be overturned making abortion illegal in Tennessee, they celebrated.

“To actually hear the decision really meant a lot to me and I know that other people that believe like me, it meant a lot to them as well, and so that day I stood on the street all day,” Hord said.

It’s something Hord does every day. Standing outside planned parenthood fighting for unborn babies, but it’s not just in Nashville.

Hord travels across the country teaching people to do what he does.

“Through conversation we address the issue of abortion, and we don’t go to shame, we don’t go to condemn, but we go with love and we go with humility to share what we believe is true,” Hord said.

As Hord and the rest of the state wait for Tennessee’s trigger law to go into effect, he said they are planning to move.

“For me and my family, if abortion is abolished in Tennessee, we will probably eventually move and go to wherever the Lord calls us to continue to fight,” Hord said.

Hord and his group are ready and willing to relocate all to save as many babies as they can.

Now, Hord and his group are waiting for the trigger law to go into effect.

