5-week-old child dead, father charged with first degree murder


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the death of a 5-week-old Tuesday after his father allegedly caused critical injuries.

Joshua R. Lane, 20, allegedly caused severe head trauma and bruising on his son. The unresponsive child was taken by his parents to a local hospital on Sunday. The baby was stabilized and transferred to the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Doctors determined that the infant had life-threatening head trauma with little to no brain function, bruising and healing a fractured rib.

During an interview with detectives, Lane said that he zoned out and may have shaken the child. He had said that bruising to his son’s knee was caused by him pinching the leg.

Lane was arrested on Monday afternoon and his bond was set at $150,000. He is now charged with first-degree felony murder.

