Two inmates walk out of Chattanooga state detention facility


Ashley Wardlaw, left, and Katelyn Standifer walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center on Friday night.(Tennessee Department of Correction)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two inmates, including one with ties to Davidson County, walked away from a Chattanooga facility on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said Saturday.

Katelyn Standifer, 26, and Ashley Wardlaw, 36, walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center on Friday night and are now listed as absconders, according to TDOC.

Standifer was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Wardlaw was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. The women were to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center prior to their scheduled releases in 2023.

Wardlaw is 5′7″ and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes and a dark colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

Standifer is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Standifer or Wardlaw should contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 1-844-TDC-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.

