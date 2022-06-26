Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heads up! There are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year, and all of them are coming up soon.

In addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two additional tax-free days, one for groceries and the other for gun safes and safety equipment.

The first 2022 tax holiday covers gun safes and safety equipment. It will kick off at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and end at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2023. Gun safes included in the promotion include locking containers equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock or other device intended to store guns securely. A state spokesperson said safety devices are defined as an “integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.”

Tennesseans can expect the traditional sales tax day covering clothing, school supplies and computers this year. It will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Items sold online will be eligible; however, certain restrictions apply. Learn what items are tax-exempt during the holiday here.

For the last tax-free holiday to begin this year, the much-anticipated grocery sales tax suspension will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and ends at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

Learn more about sales tax holidays here.

Upcoming Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays (TTD)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.