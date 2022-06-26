Pedro Bradshaw’s “PB32 Elite Camp” returns to Russellville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pedro Bradshaw is giving back to the city that’s helped his basketball dreams takeoff.

The former Russellville Panther kicked off his second-annual “PB32 Elite Camp” in his hometown of Russellville over at Stevenson Elementary on Saturday.

There were two separate camps for the participants: The first division consisted of kids in 4th through 8th grade. Then, the subsequent tier consisted entirely of high school players.

“I just want to inspire the kids, you know, and just make them feel good about themselves and like, you know, give them hope and, you know, let them know that they can do whatever they want to do, especially with basketball if they really just grind and be dedicated,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw wasn’t alone as he was joined by multiple, local big-name talents. Current WKU basketball guard and former Mr. Basketball Dayvion McKnight helped coach several dribbling drills at the camp. Former Bowling Green Purples-turned Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor also led his own shooting drills throughout the day.

As one of the few players to go pro from South Central Kentucky, Terry says he wants the kids to dream for aspirations as big as his.

“I’m just here helping to try to you know, give knowledge to the kids and just show him that even a small-town kid can make it in any way we put our mind to it,” Taylor said.

McKnight, who played for Collins High School in Shelbyville, lent the same credence as Taylor - especially for the high school stars.

“One message I say to people: Always work. Don’t ever let somebody tell you what you can and can’t do. You’re the only person stopping yourself,” McKnight said.

Bradshaw currently plays for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G-League. Taylor previously played for the Mad Ants before being called up by the Pacers.

