Advertisement

Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

Kemp Alderman
Kemp Alderman(WTOK Sports)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the College World Series Championship.

There are three Memphians on the roster:

Reagan Burford, Sophomore, Germantown, Tenn.

Hayden Leatherwood, Senior, Collierville, Tenn.

Jack Dougherty, Sophomore, Collierville, Tenn.

This is the first national title for the Rebels’ baseball program.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Robertson County
City of Springfield asks customers to voluntarily conserve water
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted
The green flag drops for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
The flag drops on the Ally 400
Mapco celebrated the opening of its new store in Columbia by giving away $40 of gas to the...
Columbia market celebrates opening by giving away gas