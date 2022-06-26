Inmates who walk out of Chattanooga facility back in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two inmates who walked away from a Chattanooga facility on Friday are now in custody, the Tennessee Department of Correction said Sunday.

Katelyn Standifer, 26, and Ashley Wardlaw, 36, walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center on Friday night.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said they were seen walking down a street in south Nashville. They will now face a charge of escape.

Standifer was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Wardlaw was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. The women were to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center prior to their scheduled releases in 2023.

Wardlaw is 5′7″ and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes and a dark colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

Standifer is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.