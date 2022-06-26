Fire damages apartments at south Nashville complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire on Sunday morning at Arbors of Brentwood apartments off Edmondson Pike in south Nashville.

Crews were dispatched to 602 Brentwood Place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an apartment fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to only four units, making a stop at the first breezeway preventing the fire from continuing to spread to other units.

There were no injuries reported to residents or firefighters at the scene.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents displaced by the fire.

