Tractor-trailer crash closed I-65 in Sumner Co. all Saturday morning

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large commercial vehicle wrecked early Saturday morning on I-65 South, forcing police to close the interstate for hours.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Deon Crawford, of Murfreesboro, was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on I-65 through Sumner County when he left the roadway going around a turn just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

THP’s report says Crawford’s rig then went into a ditch and struck multiple trees along the side of the interstate, before slamming into a rock wall, causing the truck to rollover on the passenger side. When it came to rest, the rig was laying across the shoulder and right lane of the interstate, facing east.

Crawford suffered minor injuries in the crash and is not looking at any charges.

Wreckage crews worked all morning to roll the tractor-trailer back over and clear the area. I-65 South was closed from Bethel Road to Highway 31 in Millersville with inbound traffic being diverted off the Bethel Road exit.

The interstate reopened around 11 a.m.

