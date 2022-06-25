Tootsies car driver has high hopes for Ally 400 race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASCAR returned to the Nashville Superspeedway for the second straight year this weekend, and one driver has many fans talking about Sunday’s race.

Driver Daniel Suarez won his first cup series race two weeks ago in Sonoma, making him the first Mexican driver to win the cup series. This Sunday, Suarez hopes to make it two for two in the Tootsies car.

The iconic Music City Honky Tonk, Tootsie’s, is the primary sponsor for Suarez’s number 99 Camaro, and it’s a pretty sweet ride. In 2021, he finished 7th during the Ally 400 and was looking to do even better this year.

Suarez has a couple of ties to Nashville, one of them being a Track House Racing owner, which he drives for, and the team plans to move from North Carolina to Nashville next year.

